Recovered crucial evidence in Jeyakumar murder case, claim Tirunelveli police

MADURAI: A week after the body of KPK Jeyakumar, Congress president of Tirunelveli District (East), was found charred in Karisuthu Pudur village near Uvari, a burnt torchlight was recovered from the site and is considered a crucial evidence to crack the case.

The investigation teams are yet to achieve a breakthrough in the case, which has shaken the political landscape. Forensic experts have been continuously examining the spot where the charred remains of Jeyakumar with his legs tied with a string were found on May 4. He went missing on May 2 and never returned home.

Even after his relatives couldn’t trace him, they complained to the Uvari police on May 3. Based on a complaint received from his son cops filed a case under Section-174 of CrPC (suspicious death), sources said

Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan, when contacted, said the recovered torchlight with batteries was sent to a laboratory for testing. Ten special teams have been formed to intensify the probe into Jeyakumar’s death and crack the case at the earliest, the SP said.

CCTV footage revealed that Jeyakumar bought the torchlight from a shop near Thisayanvilai, sources. Based on the lead police managed to gain some sort of evidence to crack the case. The teams are also scanning through some other CCTV footage to find clues behind his death.

As part of the broad investigation in the case concerning the mysterious death of the Congress leader Jeyakumar, cops are also basing their inquiries on a letter written by the dead functionary. Handwritten letters claimed that Jeyakumar was cheated by many including some senior leaders of his party. He had urged in the letter to claim unpaid dues from those cited.