Record-breaking 186-foot Thindal idol being built after studying world’s tallest Murugan statues: HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu

COIMBATORE: HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Sunday said that a grand Murugan idol will be installed at the Thindal Arulmigu Velayuthasamy Temple in Erode, which is set to be the world’s tallest, rising to 186-foot, dwarfing the 146-foot Murugan statue, built by a private party, in Salem and the one at Batu Caves in Malaysia, which stands at a height of 140 feet.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the works for the world’s tallest Murugan idol at the Thindal temple, Sekarbabu said the skyscraper is being constructed at a fast pace.

Inspections were done in places where such statues were installed worldwide to install this Murugan idol in Thindal, the minister said.

Stating that consecration ceremonies were conducted in 3,325 temples to date under the DMK regime, the minister said that ‘kumbabishekams’ will be completed in 3,500 temples by this year's end. The state government has given a grant of Rs 1,120 crore to the HR&CE Department for such expenses, he said.

Meanwhile, Sekarbabu said that work is underway to install a lift in the Swamimalai temple, which has 100 steps, as elderly and differently-abled people find it difficult to climb them. Additionally, work is underway to install a lift in the Marudhamalai temple in Coimbatore, which has 110 steps.

“A donation of Rs 1,400 crore has been received from devotees to carry out renovation works in temples. Never before have such huge amounts been received for such temple works,” he said.

The restoration of the hill road leading to the Chennimalai Murugan Temple in Erode will be undertaken after obtaining the necessary permission and is expected to be completed by the end of this year, he added.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy, who accompanied Sekarbabu, stated that two marriage halls will be constructed at the Thindal Murugan temple.