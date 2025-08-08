Recognise Keezhadi, support Tamils, Kamal Haasan urges PM Modi

CHENNAI: MNM chief actor Kamal Haasan, who was recently elected as a member of Rajya Sabha on behalf of DMK, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday and urged for his special attention to archaeological findings at Keezhadi in Tamil Nadu.



During the meeting, Kamal requested Modi to expedite the recognition of Keezhadi's antiquity.

“Today, I had the honour of meeting the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji. I met him as a representative of the people of Tamil Nadu and as an artist,” he said in a social media post.

He also urged the PM to extend his support to the Tamil people in showcasing to the world the grandeur of Tamil civilisation and the timeless glory of the Tamil language.