Recipients on Chief Minister’s Police Medal of Excellence list to get gold medal, Rs 25k

CHENNAI: The State government has selected 10 police officers for Chief Minister’s Police Medal of Excellence in investigation in recognition of excellent work performed in criminal investigation.

TS Anbu, IG, Crime Branch, CID; E Karthik, SP-I, Special Branch CID; CR Boopathirajan, DSP, Special Branch CID, Salem Range; K Srinivasan, Inspector, Telecommunication Branch; PV Muabidullah, Sub Inspector of Core Cell, Security Branch CID, headquarters; have been selected for the CM’s Medal for excellence in public service.

Similarly, for their work in criminal investigation, a few more cops were selected: K Punitha, Inspector, Cybercrime Unit, Vellore; T Vinothkumar, Inspector, Cybercrime Cell, Greater Chennai Police; S Sowmiya, DSP, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Cuddalore; I Sornavalli, Inspector, Cybercrime Unit, Tirupur; N Parvathi, Inspector, Crime Branch, CID of Nagercoil; P Radha, Inspector, Crime Branch CID, Tirupur; S Pugazhenthi Ganesh, DSP, Chengalpattu Sub Division; R Dheivarani, Inspector, Ponnai police station, Vellore; and N Suresh, DSP, Rural Sub Division, Thoothukudi.

Chief Minister MK Stalin would present the medals to the recipients at a function to be held in due course. The recipients would be given a gold medal weighing eight grams and Rs 25,000 each, the government release said.