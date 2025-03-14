"Received positive feedback," DMK's Kanimozhi on delimitation meeting called by MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Friday stated that the party has received "very" positive feedback from different Chief Ministers and leaders across the country regarding the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

Speaking to ANI, the Tamil Nadu MP stated that the Chief Ministers and leaders are happy that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken up this initiative.

She claimed that delimitation based on population will hurt many states, including those in the south and the northeast.

"We have received very positive feedback from different Chief Ministers and leaders across the country. They are very positive and very happy that CM MK Stalin has taken up this initiative because delimitation based on population will hurt many states, especially southern states, as well as states like Punjab and those in the northeast," Kanimozhi said.

"So, many people are worried, and leaders across the country are concerned about it. They are very happy that our CM has taken up this initiative," she added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin has called for a meeting of Chief Ministers and various state leaders from different political parties regarding the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies on March 22 in Chennai.

DMK representatives are visiting different states to extend invitations to the Chief Ministers and leaders of other political parties in the state. In line with this, Tamil Nadu Minister P. Thiaga Rajan and South Chennai MP Dr. Thamizhachi Thangapandian on Friday extended an invitation to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting to be held in Chennai on March 22 to collectively oppose the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

Both DMK leaders met Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan on behalf of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu has been protesting against the Central government's three-language formula in the national education policy and the delimitation.

Stalin has called for a united political front against the proposed delimitation exercise, urging various parties to join forces in opposing what he termed a "blatant assault on federalism".