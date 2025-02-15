Rebuilding, not deweeding, says Stalin on DMK rejig

CHENNAI: A day after sacking four party district secretaries and creating four new party districts, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday said that the organisational shake-up was undertaken to prepare intensively for the 2026 Assembly polls. This would ensure the welfare of the party and help achieve the 200-seat target next year, he said.

In his signature “letter to the cadre” written for party organ Murasoli, Stalin said the people of the State were ready to give another term to the DMK after realising the able administration and extraordinary projects of the Dravidian model regime. “Every time a good opportunity arises for the DMK, political forces conspire to spoil it, donning a new mask. Let us rip off those masks and clandestine alliances opposed to the welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people and ensure the victory of the DMK. Changes in the district units of the party have begun only to achieve that victory,” Stalin said.

“With only a year left for the Assembly polls, suitable changes and appointments (in the party) have been made to facilitate the fieldwork for the polls. Cadre can expect a few more announcements like this,” Stalin added.

“You people know me well. I will ponder over a hundred times and hold many rounds of consultation with the functionaries at the headquarters before making a decision on relieving someone from a party position in the interest of the party’s welfare. Decisions have been made on the same basis even now. Such decisions will continue in the interest of the party,” the DMK president reasoned.

“Only if the party adapts to required changes, will it achieve the progress in tune with time. My affection towards those who were in position so far and those appointed afresh would not change even a bit. We are all brethren of Kalaignar as always,” he justified.

He added that the organisational changes were made to ensure victory in each constituency and achieve the target of 200 seats by devising new strategies.