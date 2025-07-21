Ready to fall at EPS’s feet: OPS supporter

CHENNAI: An OPS supporter in public pleaded for being accepted into the fold of AIADMK under Edappadi Palaniswami, saying that, “We are ready to fall at your feet, please take us back.”

RV Ranjithkumar, Kancheepuram district secretary of the O Panneerselvam-led AIADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee, appealed to Palaniswami to reinstate them.

After nearly three years of unsuccessful fight on both legal and political fronts, Ranjithkumar made a public appeal for re-entry into the party.

Speaking at a meeting of the AIADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee in Kancheepuram on Sunday, he urged EPS to reconsider their return.

The statement caused a stir among committee members. “Now, we are ready to come and fall at your feet (for re-entry). Or else it will lead to DMK’s win,” he said.