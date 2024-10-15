Ready for any sacrifice to ensure AIADMK's return to power: EPS on 53rd Foundation Day

CHENNAI: Declaring that he is ready for ‘any sacrifice’ for the party ahead of its 53rd foundation day, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to the cadres and functionaries to gear up for Assembly polls in 2026 to ensure return of MGR and Jayalalithaa regime.

“Nothing can stop the AIADMK from forming the government in 2026 and I am ready for any sacrifice to achieve it. I have been working for your growth and the party’s victory, “ said Palaniswami in a letter to party cadre. Without any names of ousted leaders VK Sasikala and O Panneerselvam, Palaniswami urged the cadre to remain firm on the decision not allowing the forces, which worked against the party interest. “Those who conspired against the party fell into the same trap,” he said.