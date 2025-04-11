Re-postmortem of elephant poacher done at Dharmapuri GH

COIMBATORE: A team of forensic experts on Thursday conducted a re-postmortem of the body of suspected elephant poacher Senthil over allegations of custodial torture by the forest department.

Senthil allegedly escaped into the forest area after he was taken into custody in connection with the poaching of an elephant for its tusks in Neruppur Forest Range in Pennagaram Taluk in Dharmapuri.

He was found charred to death on 3 April in the forest area. On hearing a petition alleging custodial death filed by his wife S Chitra, the Madras High Court Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan ordered that a re-post mortem must be performed by a team of forensic experts drawn from three different districts and a report submitted before the court on 15 April.

The case was transferred to CB-CID for further investigation. A re-postmortem was done at Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital by a team of doctors and was video recorded. The family members of the deceased waited anxiously at the hospital premises.