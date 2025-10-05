RBI to hold recruitment exam on Deepavali eve, Madurai MP Venkatesan urges rescheduling

CHENNAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deciding to hold its recruitment examination for Grade B officers on October 18 and 19, the latter being the eve of the Deepavali festival, is insensitive, criticised CPM leader and Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, urging the central bank to defer the test to a later date.

In a letter to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra dated October 4, Venkatesan expressed disappointment over the central bank's refusal to reschedule the examinations despite his earlier representation on September 15. He described the decision as "insensitive", noting that Deepavali is a major festival celebrated by crores of people, especially in Tamil Nadu.

"Fixing examination dates on the eve of Deepavali reflects nothing but insensitivity on the part of the officials concerned. Travelling to Chennai and returning to other centres during that week will be a major ordeal for the candidates," he pointed out in the letter.

Responding to Venkatesan's initial letter, the RBI, through its Chief General Manager Vandana Khare, stated on September 30 that the exam dates were fixed after considering multiple logistical factors, including the testing agency's preparedness and the availability of centres nationwide. It added that altering the schedule at this stage would inconvenience candidates who had already made arrangements.

Unconvinced by the explanation, Venkatesan urged the RBI to "reconsider the decision and reschedule the examinations to more suitable dates after the festival", emphasising the need for fairness and convenience for all aspirants.