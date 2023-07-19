Ravindhranath attends NDA allies meeting under AIADMK banner

CHENNAI: O P Ravindhranath on Wednesday attended the meeting hosted for the floor leaders of the parties, which constitute the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), to discuss the key issues ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The meeting was presided by BJP senior leader and Union minister for Defence Rajnath Singh.

Ravindhranath was expelled from the AIADMK along with his father O Panneerselvam and their supporters.

Following this, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami wrote a letter to Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla not to consider Ravindhranath as the AIADMK MP henceforth.

However, Ravindhranath was invited for the Wednesday meeting and he was addressed as AIADMK MP. On Tuesday, EPS attended the meeting hosted by the BJP for the alliance leaders.