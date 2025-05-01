Ravikumar thanks CM Stalin for erasing ‘colony’ term

CHENNAI: VCK General Secretary D Ravikumar thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for his announcement regarding the removal of the ‘colony’ term for the habitats of scheduled castes in the state. CM’s action upholds the spirit of the Constitution of India, he said.

Earlier, the word colony was associated with colonial rule and was used in a derogatory sense to describe the alleged policy of exploiting backwards or weaker peoples by a dominant power. After independence, the word came to be used to identify the habitation of Dalits, indirectly marking these settlements as those of an enslaved people, Ravikumar said in his social media post

“Our leader, Thol Thirumavalavan, urged the Hon’ble Chief Minister on this matter. I also wrote a letter on August 6, 2021, to the Chief Minister requesting the same. VCK MLAs Sinthanai Selvan and Panaiyur Babu spoke insistently about this demand in the Legislative Assembly,” he said and pointed out the Madras High Court verdict on this issue in 2018.

Article 17 of Constitution declares that untouchability is abolished and that any practice of it is a punishable offence. However, despite constitutional guarantee, untouchability continues to manifest in government documents and procedures. One such manifestation is use of terms like colony and cheri to describe Scheduled Caste settlements — terms that inherently denigrate these communities, he further said

Accepting VCK’s long-standing demand, CM Stalin has now announced that word ‘colony’ will be removed. This is a significant step, but it should not stop here. The GO dated November 3, 1978, issued during centenary celebrations of Thanthai Periyar, must be fully implemented.