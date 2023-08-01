Ravi made Raj Bhavan anti-govt den: Thennarasu

CHENNAI: State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday said that Governor RN Ravi has transformed the Raj Bhavan into a den of people conspiring against the state government.

In a strongly worded rebuttal to the Governor who attributed the term Dravidam to ‘divisiveness’ in a book release function here, Thennarasu said, “We can offer an elaborate clarification if he had explained how Dravidam fuels division. His generalised statement could only be considered blabbering.”

The Governor was showing his frustration at the Dravidian movement politically weaponising the same term used to denigrate Tamils and being responsible for the progress of Tamil Nadu and Tamils in the last century, the Minister added.

“He does not like the term Tamil Nadu. But, the name of the state cannot be changed for that. We cannot change the term Dravidam just because he does not like the Dravidian movement,” the Minister said, accusing the Governor of not doing anything constructive for the state since taking over as the Governor.

“He (Governor) bluffs daily to confuse the political situation here. He is causing discomfort to the DMK regime. He has transformed the Raj Bhavan into a campaign platform for Sanatanic forces. He has forgotten that the post of Governor was an integral part of the state administration and transformed Raj Bhavan into a den to hatch conspiracy along with those opposed to the government,” the Minister remarked.

Meanwhile, the Governor on Monday said that the framers of the Constitution introduced India as Bharat through Article 1 of the Constitution and the word ‘India’ was given by the Europeans.

‘Bharat is a rashtra and not just a geographical and political entity. Bharat is an age-old civilisational evolution based on principles defined during the period of the Vedas, which include believing in one creator who permeates every element of creation. Unfortunately, the politics became so overwhelming that it overshadowed the very basics of Bharat. The word ‘India’ was given by the Europeans,” he said, interacting with students and faculties of University of Lucknow at Raj Bhavan here.

“Even after independence, we continued the colonial mindset. The nation progressed economically, but the civilisational, spiritual and cultural parts of Bharat’s identity were left unattended. As a result, our society continued to be divided and subdivided. New identities in the forms of caste, language and region started emerging. Our diversity, which is one of our strengths, was projected as a weakness by calling it differences. It created division in our society,” he added.