Rationalise HSN code system for all edible products: Stakeholders

MADURAI: Members of Appalam, Vadagam, Morvathal Manufacturers and Sellers Welfare Association, Madurai, have sought the intervention of authorities concerned to rationalise the HSN (Harmonised System of Nomenclature) code system, which is introduced for the systematic classification of goods globally.

The HSN code under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) determines the tax rates to apply to services and also helps to identify products with variations in terms of tax rates.

Citing these, G Thirumurugan, president of the association on Wednesday said all edible products still have no separate HSN codes. It is very clear that handmade black gram papad (appalam) is not taxed, but still, several officials during inspections claim that it is a taxed product.

Even if the manufacturers give detailed clarification with proof, officials levy fine on the products. Such acts of imposing a fine for non-taxable food products would bring bad name to the government.

Hence, Thirumurugan sought the introduction of separate HSN codes for pappads made of black gram, maida atta, Tapioca pearls (javvarisi), varieties of morvathal and handmade items of rice vadagam.

Adding to woes, he said many a time, truckloads of these edible products are stopped by flying squads in transit at night and the personnel were trying to penalise by pointing out silly errors in bills.

If there is any fault to be found or reason to doubt, let the squad personnel verify the GST bill, clarify it with the sender of goods, and allow trucks to leave to avoid unnecessary delay in the transportation.

Moreover, the amount of fine determined by authorities for any violation should be made transparent on the authorised website, he said. Members of Appalam, Vadagam, Morvathal Manufacturers and Sellers Welfare Association, Madurai, have sought the intervention of authorities concerned to rationalise the HSN (Harmonised System of Nomenclature) code system, which is introduced for the systematic classification of goods globally.

The HSN code under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) determines the tax rates to apply to services and also helps to identify products with variations in terms of tax rates.

Citing these, G Thirumurugan, president of the association on Wednesday said all edible products still have no separate HSN codes. It is very clear that handmade black gram papad (appalam) is not taxed, but still, several officials during inspections claim that it is a taxed product.

Even if the manufacturers give detailed clarification with proof, officials levy fine on the products. Such acts of imposing a fine for non-taxable food products would bring bad name to the government.

Hence, Thirumurugan sought the introduction of separate HSN codes for pappads made of black gram, maida atta, Tapioca pearls (javvarisi), varieties of morvathal and handmade items of rice vadagam.

Adding to woes, he said many a time, truckloads of these edible products are stopped by flying squads in transit at night and the personnel were trying to penalise by pointing out silly errors in bills.

If there is any fault to be found or reason to doubt, let the squad personnel verify the GST bill, clarify it with the sender of goods, and allow trucks to leave to avoid unnecessary delay in the transportation.

Moreover, the amount of fine determined by authorities for any violation should be made transparent on the authorised website, he said.