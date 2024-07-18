Ration shops in Tamil Nadu to remain closed on July 20

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced that ration shops across the state will remain closed on July 20.



According to a Daily Thanthi report, the State Cooperative, Food Supply, and Consumer Protection Department announced that ration shop employees will be given a holiday in lieu for working on a holiday for the government's flagship programme Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT).

To compensate the two extra days worked earlier by employees, the government had given them a day off on June 15 and another on June 20.