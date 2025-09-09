Begin typing your search...

    Rat in sambar: Food safety dept seals TN college canteen

    Following the incident, officials from the Food Safety Department imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the canteen owner.

    Rat in sambar: Food safety dept seals TN college canteen
    Rat found in Sambar (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Students at a college canteen in Tirukkoyilur Tirukoilur in Kallakurichi district, were left shocked after spotting a rat in the sambar served during lunchtime, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    Following the incident, officials from the Food Safety Department imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the canteen owner and ordered the canteen to be sealed.

    Further details are awaited.

