Rashly driven van mows Namakkal couple, neighbour out for morning walk

COIMBATORE: An elderly man, his wife, and a woman from their neighbourhood, who were out for a walk on Sunday morning, were mowed down by a rashly driven van, near Mohanur in Namakkal. The trio died on the spot, while the van driver sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

According to police, Malaiannan, a 70-year-old man who retired from TNEB; his wife Nirmala (55), and their neighbour Chellammal (65), from Rasipalayam were on a walk early in the morning on Sunday. Meanwhile, P Manikandan (30), a fish trader from Pampatty Street in Mohanur, was returning after buying fish from Namakkal.

As the vehicle was on Mohanur-Namakkal road, Manikandan tried to take a sharp turn near Kattoor petrol bunk but lost control of the van because the road was slippery due to the drizzle. Police said the van rammed Malaiannan, Nirmala, and Chellammal, leaving them seriously injured. Officials said all three of them died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the van crashed into a signboard before coming to a halt. In the impact of the collision, Manikandan also suffered injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital in Namakkal Town.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination at Namakkal Government Medical College and Hospital. Officials said the deceased couple’s son and daughter were married and settled in Canada.

A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.

Meanwhile, Mohanur station inspector Lakshmanadas appealed to people to avoid going for a

walk on roads that have vehicle movement. “Instead, people should go for a walk near Kandhamalai Murugan temple, where a walking track with lighting facilities has been provided,” he said.