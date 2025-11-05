Rare, near-threatened Black-headed Ibis grace salt pans in Thoothukudi

THOOTHKUDI: A flock of rare White Ibis, commonly known as Black-headed Ibis, was sighted on Wednesday in the salt pan regions of Thoothukudi district, marking a significant observation for bird enthusiasts and conservationists.

The Black-headed Ibis, characterised by its elegant white plumage, black head, and long curved beak, is listed as a "Near Threatened" species in Asia. It is predominantly found in wetlands, riverbanks and salt pans, where it feeds on fish, insects and other small aquatic creatures.

Experts note that the appearance of such wetland birds in the salt pan areas is a positive sign of ecological recovery. The coastal environment of Thoothukudi naturally provides a favourable habitat for migratory and resident birds.

Local nature enthusiast Anto expressed surprise at the numerous sightings of migratory birds in the area. He hopes to observe even more migratory birds in the coming months. These birds were spotted among dried salt plants, along with flamingos, pelicans, and rosy starlings.

"I am fond of watching birds, so now we are in Tuticorin, and I am surprised to see a lot of migratory birds. The season for these birds is after the northeast monsoon, starting around the 15th of October and going up to the 15th of January. The birds start coming from October end till about March. Recently, we sighted a black-billed ibis, which is a rare bird and a protected species, found in South India and Sri Lanka. It is a beautiful bird that we happened to see on the dried-up salt plants. There are a lot of food sources for these birds, and also flamingos are here. I have also seen pelicans in the dried salt plants and rosy starlings we have sighted and a lot of migratory birds and hopefully we plan to see much more in the coming months," said Anto.

In the Northeastern part of India, specifically in Nagaland, to safeguard the globally significant congregation of Amur Falcons, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Wokha district in Nagaland declared the region a temporary 'Silence Zone' on Tuesday, reiterating the state's status as the Falcon Capital of the World. This recognition stems from the largest annual gathering of Amur Falcons at Pangti village, Wokha district, during October and November.

"To minimise disturbances, the roosting site at Pangti has been officially declared a temporary 'Silence Zone' within a 3-kilometre radius for the duration of the migration season. Scientific studies have shown that high-intensity sound can induce fear in wild birds, potentially causing them to abandon their habitat and disrupting vital communication linked to reproduction and survival," said the DIPR Nagaland press statement.

The order further recalls the directive issued by the Office of the Chief Secretary, Nagaland, which warned that government grants and assistance to villages involved in the killing or harming of Amur Falcons will be subject to review and possible curtailment.