Rare exotic species seized at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: Sleuths at the Tiruchy International Airport seized rare varieties of snakes, turtles and lizards from a passenger bound from Bangkok via Sri Lanka on Thursday.

According to officials, while the AIU personnel were involved in inspecting the baggage of the passenger bound from Bangkok via Sri Lanka by Sri Lankan airlines, they suspected the movement of a few passengers. They searched their belongings in which they were shocked to see that they were smuggling the exotic species of animals.

They were smuggling live snakes of several varieties including rattlesnakes and coral snakes, turtles and tiny lizards.

Soon the officials seized them and passed on the information to the forest department. They also initiated the process of returning them to their place of origin, said the officials.

The officials further said that the exotic species of animals are recently smuggled frequently as there is a high demand among the people who believe in vastu and smuggling them is an offence under Wild Life Protection Act.

Meanwhile, the officials interrogating the smugglers found that they were handed over these animals by a few persons from Bangkok. They were also offered money for carrying them. Further investigations are on.