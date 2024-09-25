Rare bonhomie at University of Madras convocation; Guv Ravi, Ponmudy share dais to award degrees

CHENNAI: Amidst political differences and dissenting views on academic issues between the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, the convocation of the University of Madras went on peacefully with both the pro-chancellor and Minister joining hands to award degrees to graduates.

The 166th convocation of the University of Madras was by and large peaceful and there was no exchange of any controversy between the sulking Governor and the State Minister. The Minister welcomed the governor with a bouquet and smile and the governor reciprocated the same, said a varsity staff.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy had earlier boycotted a few convocations following a difference of opinion with Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor. Before the convocation of the University of Madras could start, Ravi and Ponmudy along with degree awardees took a group photograph.

However, Ravi and Ponmudy chose mostly to sit idle without any communication, eyewitnesses said. Padma Vibhushan Dr Anil Kakodkar, chancellor of Homi Bhabha National Institute and former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission attended the graduation as chief guest.

Earlier, the degree was awarded to as many as 1,07,821 students including 89,053 from affiliated colleges, 16,263 candidates from the institute of distance education, a total of 1,404 graduated from the university departments and 70 PhD also got their degree certificates. The university sources said that the degree certificates were given physically to 1,031 students.

In his convocation address, Anil Kakodkar emphasised the crucial role of a vibrant innovation ecosystem in addressing socially relevant issues through sustainable and inclusive solutions. He highlighted the importance of leveraging India’s demographic dividend and the ongoing strides in research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the nation’s transformative developmental journey.

It may be noted that Ponmudy did not attend the convocation of Madurai Kamaraj University in November 2023 after the Governor had refused to sign the documents to confer an honorary doctorate on freedom fighter and veteran CPM leader N Sankaraiah.

Similarly, the Minister also boycotted Tamil Nadu Open University’s convocation. Ponmudy also accused the Governor of not signing several documents, which were sent by the State government for approval. The Minister’s latest boycott was the 44th convocation of Anna University, which was held in July 2024. However, the then Vice-Chancellor R Velraj claimed that the Minister was busy with various official works.