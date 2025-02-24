Rapid Response Teams formed in TN's Erode to safeguard poultry from bird flu

ERODE: The Animal Husbandry Department has set up Rapid Response Teams to safeguard domesticated birds like chickens and ducks from bird flu, Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said on Monday.

Approximately 62.20 lakh poultry birds are housed in farms across the district, he added in an official statement.

While avian influenza (bird flu) has been detected in some other states, precautionary measures have been implemented locally to prevent its spread, it said.

To enhance surveillance, the department has deployed 50 Rapid Response Teams comprising officials who will promptly visit poultry farms if any cases are reported.

Additionally, officials are conducting routine inspections, advising farm owners, and ensuring preventive measures are in place, the release said.

The Collector reassured poultry farmers that there is no need for panic, as no bird flu cases have been reported in Erode or anywhere in Tamil Nadu.

However, with outbreaks in neighbouring states, the Tamil Nadu government is taking proactive measures to prevent its spread.