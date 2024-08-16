Rape-murder cases: Kushboo demands West Bengal and Uttarakhand CM's resignation

CHENNAI: BJP national executive council special invitee Kushboo Sundar on Friday demanded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's resignation over the doctor and nurse rape case, respectively.

Talking to reporters at Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters here, Kushboo questioned why such incidents are happening only in West Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee is the only woman chief minister in India. She must provide all the necessary assistance for women and give priority to their safety, but she does not take any action to protect her people. It is very sad. I don't know how Mamata is able to sleep when she sees something like this after Nirbhaya," Kushboo said.

"Looking at the issue that has been going on for the past one week, should Mamata Banerjee continue as chief minister? I would just ask if there is merit to it. She should resign immediately, " she noted.

"Similarly, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also should take responsibility for the rape-murder case of a nurse of a private hospital in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur and resign his post," Kushboo said.

The former NCW member also questioned the silence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

"CM Stalin did not say a single word over the West Bengal rape-murder case. Rahul Gandhi is also busy sleeping in the Parliament and not saying a word. After CBI takes over the case, they are covering-up the issue. Why is Rahul Gandhi afraid of things going wrong in Mamata's regime if he has courage? Where is Priyanka Gandhi? They should sit in the roads of Kolkata against the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) party's rule, " she added.

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan also present on the occasion.