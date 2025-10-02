Rape-accused Tiruvannamalai dismissed from service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The two policemen with the Tiruvannamalai East police station, who were suspended for allegedly gang-raping an 18-year-old girl late on Monday, have been dismissed from service. Tiruvannamalai district superintendent of police Sudhakar issued the order to this effect on Thursday.

The two policemen – Sundar and Sureshraj – were arrested on Tuesday, within hours of the alleged rape of the girl, who was travelling from Andhra Pradesh along with a woman relative in a goods-laden vehicle. The cops were on night patrol when they stopped the vehicle for a routine check and subsequently raped the girl after dragging her to a nearby spot.

The Tamil Nadu State Women’s Commission chairperson AS Kumari on Thursday reviewed the case and said the survivor will soon be provided with financial relief. “I spoke to her on a video call, and she clearly narrated the incident to me,” she said.

Kumari said the survivor will be given counselling and security. “Within 10 days, the compensation will be disbursed. The action against the policemen proves they committed the crime. The district police have been asked to conduct monthly awareness sessions for all police personnel, especially patrol staff,” she said, adding that the accused will be handed down the sentence within six months.

“Tamil Nadu registers FIRs immediately and takes swift action in crimes against women,” she noted.