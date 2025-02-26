Rape accused nabbed in Thoothukudi after cop opens fire

MADURAI: A 27-year-old offender was nabbed near Pudukottai in Thoothukudi district on Monday night after a cop opened fire on him in self-defence.

In a bid to escape he attempted to attack the police, who came in search of him. The accused, who suffered a gunshot wound, was identified as V Mariselvam of Veeravanchi Nagar, Kovilpatti

He was hospitalized with a gunshot wound below his left knee. Sub Inspector of Police Rajaprabu and constable Ponram came under attack while they were attempting to nab him, sources said.

Mariselvan and G Mariyappan (28) of Gandhi Nagar, Kovilpatti were wanted criminals in a case of alleged rape.

Investigations carried out by the Kovilpatti West police revealed that the duo committed such a crime under the influence of alcohol when the victim was alone at home.

The duo trespassed into the house, threatened the victim with a knife and raped her before fleeing the scene of the crime.

Based on a complaint by the victim, the police filed a case and conducted a search operation to nab the offenders, who went into hiding.

Earlier, Mariyappan, who gave chase to the police, slipped down and suffered a fracture on his leg. He was then admitted to Kovilpatti GH and later referred to Thoothukudi GH, sources said.