Ranipet: Man stabbed to death near police station; DMK councillor’s husband surrenders

CHENNAI: In a suspected act of revenge, a 31-year-old man was chased and stabbed to death just 100 metres from Ratnagiri police station in Ranipet district in broad daylight. Following the killing, Sudhakar, husband of DMK councillor Ashwini, along with three others, surrendered to police carrying a bloody knife, Daily Thanthi reported.

On Saturday (August 9), a gang of five men attacked Avinesh (31) from Arakkonam, who was out on bail and required to sign in daily at Ratnagiri police station. He was repeatedly slashed around 9.30 am near a shoe shop close to the police station.

Avinesh, who worked for Sudhakar, a businessman involved in real estate and finance, was granted bail earlier this month after being arrested for allegedly stabbing Sudhakar during an altercation in April. Avinesh was provoked as Sudhakar reportedly abused Avinesh’s mother. Sudhakar was hospitalised following the attack but survived.

Meanwhile, after what was believed to be a retaliatory attack on Avinesh, Sudhakar and three others surrendered to the police carrying a bloody knife.

Police, led by Deputy Superintendent Imayavarma and Inspector Parthasarathy, are investigating the case.