Ranipet Collector’s day out with college hostel girls

RANIPET: The State government’s new scheme ‘Ungalaia Thedi, Ungal Ooril’ has come as an easy and ideal medium to district heads to interact with the public and get much needed feedback on the government schemes.

Participating in one such initiative, Ranipet Collector S Valarmathi won the hearts of college girls when she stayed overnight with them in the government arts and science college hostel for women at Attupakkam in Nemili panchayat union (Arakkonam taluk) on Wednesday.

Post dinner, during a ‘question-answer type’ chat, she gathered lot of details on several issues during their stay in the hostel and their college life.

One of the important grievance, students shared with the Collector was the health problems they faced during the rigorous preparation for exams.

The Collector posed for a group photo with the girls to keep it as a record and memoir, before leaving the hostel on Thursday morning.

Valarmathi also briefly visited the men’s hostel of the same college on Wednesday night, shared some lighter moments with the inmates and also served them dinner.

On her way to Ranipet on Thursday, she stopped at Agavalam village panchayat and visited the government primary school, where she joined the students for breakfast and checked the quality. Those in attendance were taken aback when she washed her plate and tumbler herself before giving it to the kitchen staff.