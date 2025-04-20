Ramnad body thanks govt for protecting monuments

MADURAI: The Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation thanked the State for declaring 12 monuments across Tamil Nadu as monuments to be protected by the Tamil Nadu Archaeological Department.

Minister for Finance and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu made the announcement while replying to grant requests for the Archaeology department at the Assembly, delighting archaeology aficionados. The 300-year-old Maraiyur Choultry in Virudhunagar is among the 12 locations, said V Rajaguru, president of the foundation.

He and Rajapandi, an assistant professor of History had requested the monument be repaired and protected as a heritage monument, as it is a source of information on Rani Mangammal and Marudhu Pandyas.