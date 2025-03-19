Rameswaram fishermen strike over arrests by Sri Lankan Navy

MADURAI: Condemning frequent arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen and seizure of their boats, fellow fishermen in Rameswaram have struck work on Wednesday.

A fleet of over 500 boats remained tethered along the shore. VP Sesuraja, secretary of All Mechanized Boats Fishermen Association, Rameswaram, sought the intervention of the central government to help secure the release of TN fishermen, who had been languishing in Sri Lankan prisons, and boats from the Lankan custody.

Referring to the meeting between fishermen and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on March 13, he said, “We are keeping our fingers crossed and hope for the best to come.”