Rameswaram fishermen on indefinite strike for fair pricing of catch, 700 barges halted at port

CHENNAI: Fishermen in Rameswaram have initiated an indefinite strike from today, demanding to fix adequate prices for their catch of fish. The protest has led to the halt of over 700 barges at the port.

They voiced their frustration over ongoing financial losses attributed to insufficient prices for various types of fish, such as prawns, crabs, and squids.

The fishermen have urged both the Union and state governments to intervene and to establish a fair pricing mechanism for the fish.