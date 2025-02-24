Rameswaram fishermen go on indefinite strike condemning SL Navy against frequent arrests of TN fishermen

MADURAI: Condemning frequent arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen and seizure of their boats, fellow fishers in Rameswaram have begun an indefinite strike from Monday.

Around 500 boats remain tethered along the shore.

R Sahayam, president, Saveriyar Mechanised Boats Fishermen Welfare Association sought the intervention of the central government for a permanent solution to call for an end to arrests of the fishermen.

Further, he said it is uncertain how long the strike may last and added that the lives and livelihoods of fishermen, boat owners and others, who rely on the fishing industry indirectly, are at stake. The ongoing strike would result in losing Rs 20,000 a day in the form of foreign exchange revenue from seafood exports, he said.

On the frequent arrests of TN fishermen by the Lankan Navy, S Emarit, president of the Rameswaram All Mechanized Boats Fishermen Association, said the scenario presents a whole new challenge for our national security.