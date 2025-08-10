Rameswaram fishermen announce series of protests; hunger strike on August 15

CHENNAI: After eight Rameswaram fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday, the Rameswaram All Fishermen’s Association announced a series of protests and a hunger strike on August 15, India’s Independence Day.

The fishermen, accused of crossing the maritime border, were detained along with their boats, a recurring issue that has severely affected livelihoods in the region. In response, the association passed a resolution during its meeting, seeking the immediate release of the fishermen and fishing boats captured by the Sri Lankan Navy.

As part of their protest plan, they will begin an indefinite strike from August 11, hold a demonstration near Thangachimadam Valasai Bus Stand on August 13, and stage a rail blockade at 3 pm on August 19, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin recently wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging urgent diplomatic action to stop repeated arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, saying the August 6 apprehension of 14 fishermen with their boats was the 17th such incident this year and that 237 boats and 80 fishermen are still in Sri Lankan custody, losing their only means of livelihood and their right to fish in traditional waters.