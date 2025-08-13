Rameswaram fisherman released from Sri Lankan prison arrives in Chennai 

CHENNAI: A Rameswaram fisherman, released from a Sri Lankan prison, arrived in Chennai on Wednesday morning.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department officials received him at the Chennai airport and arranged for his travel to his hometown.

The fisherman, identified as Anthony, who was arrested on June 24, 2024, along with six others from Ramanathapuram while fishing around 30 kms away from Pamban port.

A Sri Lankan naval patrol intercepted their motorboat, arrested them for crossing the maritime border, confiscated their vessel, and took them to Sri Lanka, where they were produced in court and jailed.

Following the arrests, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking their release.

The Indian embassy in Sri Lanka held talks with the Sri Lankan government, resulting in the release of six fishermen in July 2024.

However, as Anthony was the boat operator and had been arrested previously, he was sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison and lodged in Jaffna prison.

After more than a year behind bars, he was set free on August 1 following sustained efforts by Indian embassy officials.

Post-release, embassy officials conducted medical checks on Anthony, issued him an emergency certificate in lieu of a passport, and booked his flight from Colombo to Chennai.