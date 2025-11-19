Rameswaram: Stalker stabs Class 12 girl to death after rejecting love proposal; accused held

CHENNAI: A Class 12 student was fatally stabbed in Rameswaram on Wednesday morning after she reportedly rejected repeated harassment from a youth.

Police identified the accused as Muniraj, who had allegedly been troubling the government school student and pressuring her to accept his love proposal. Despite her repeated refusals, he is said to have continued stalking and harassing her.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the girl was on her way to school on Wednesday when Muniraj confronted her again and tried to force her to accept his demand. When she refused, he allegedly attacked her with a knife. She died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Rameswaram police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. The accused was arrested soon after the incident, and further investigation is underway.