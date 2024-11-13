Ramanathapuram: Two girls drown while bathing in pond, third battling for life

CHENNAI: Two girls drowned while their friend is battling for life after venturing into the deeper end of a pond despite not knowing swimming, near Thondi in Ramanathapuram district.

The girls, identified as Vaithiswari (10), Preethi (12), and Narmadha (11), were rushed to a nearby primary health centre.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Vaithiswari and Preethi, who were students at a local school, could not be revived despite efforts, while Narmadha is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred when the three girls ventured into the deeper part of the pond unaware of the danger, as none of them knew how to swim.

The people in the neighbourhood who saw the girls struggling immediately raised alarm and those who knew swimming jumped in and pulled them out.

However, the medical staff at the primary health centre said Vaithiswari and Preethi were dead by the time they were brought to there.