Ramanathapuram gypsies approach Madras HC against plan to take back allotted house sites

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed the Ramanathapuram Collector to initiate necessary action based on a plea seeking to stop the gypsies from vacating lands assigned to them.

G Solaiyappan, who hails from ‘Kuravar’ community (the gypsies) at Vendoni village in Paramakudi taluk of Ramanathapuram district, stated that a total of 176 persons from the community were granted free house site assignments by the authorities at the village on April 23 in 1984. However, they were orally ordered to vacate the lands assigned.

Further, the petitioner said that he knew efforts were being made to issue online (e-pattas) for the entire assigned lands to an extent of 2.39 hectares in survey numbers-353/1B, 2B and 3B to some other community people.

Earlier, representations were made to the respondent authorities with necessary documents on June 13, 2024 and by registered post on May 24 in 2025, requesting them not to disturb the community and demanding issuance of e-patta.

Citing these, the petitioner sought an interim injunction restraining the respondents from interfering with the peaceful possession of assigned lands.

After hearing, Justice S Sounthar directed the district administration to stop vacating the gypsy community people until proper investigation is done.