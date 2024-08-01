PMK worker Ramalingam murder case: NIA conducts raids at 16 locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted multiple searches at the residences of five absconding PFI members wanted in connection with the alleged killing of PMK worker Ramalingam in 2019 for opposing a conversion attempt.

The raids took place at 15 locations associated with the accused and their close associates across Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, and one place in Karaikal, Puducherry, as per a press release from the NIA.

Several digital devices and documents connected to the case were seized, official said.

On February 5, 2019, V Ramalingam, a city secretary with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Thirubuvanam, Kumbakonam town, was hacked to death by an unidentified gang in Thanjavur. "Ramalingam was assassinated on 5th February 2019 in Paku Vinayakam Thoppu, Thanjavur by members and office bearers of the PFI, who had avenged and conspired to kill him as the victim had intervened in the dawah work / proselytization carried out by PFI dawah team despatched from Arivagam, Theni to forcibly convert underprivileged persons in Paku Vinayakm Thoppu," the NIA statement said.

Investigation established that the violence was unleashed to strike fear among the opponents of PFI, the agency said.

Ramalingam (41), a resident of Thiruvidimarudur in Thanjavur district, was a victim of a well-conspired attack with lethal weapons like billhook and knives, causing grievous injuries to both his hands that led to his death, NIA had said in an earlier statement.

The murder case was transferred from the police to the National Investigation Agency who filed a chargesheet against 18 accused persons, including the five absconding accused persons on August 2, 2019, before the NIA special court in Chennai.

The court had then declared five out of the 18 as proclaimed offenders wanted in connection with the killing. They are suspected PFI members Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Abdul Majith, Bhurkanudeen, Shahul Hameed and Nafeel Hasan.

The agency had also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone providing information that would lead to the arrest of the five absconders.

The government had declared PFI as an 'unlawful association' under stringent anti-terror group UAPA on September 28, 2022 and Arivagam, Theni (a madrasa) has already been attached as proceeds of terrorism.

