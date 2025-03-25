Ramadoss warns soon 85% of Univs will be left sans VCs, urges govt-Guv truce

CHENNAI: Pointing out that eight State Universities in Tamil Nadu are functioning without vice-chancellors, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government and the Governor to resolve the ongoing cases pertaining to the appointments amicably to safeguard the interest of the students.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the appointment of VCs to the Universities under the State government has not been carried out for the last 30 months.

“If this continues, 85 per cent of the Universities will function without VCs by August. It is condemnable that no steps have been taken to end the tiff between the government and the Governor,” he added.

He further said that due to the lack of VCs, graduation functions are not being conducted in those varsities. Even though the functions were conducted in a few Universities, the certificates handed over to the students have no value as there are no VC signatures.

“This has affected the job opportunities of the students. Education of the students should not be affected, and functioning of the Universities should not be hindered due to the tussle,” he said.

Ramadoss requested both parties to resolve the issue sooner and appoint vice-chancellors.