Ramadoss to decide PMK alliances and candidates as general council reaffirms leadership

CHENNAI: A special PMK general council meeting on Sunday unanimously granted founder Dr S Ramadoss full authority to decide electoral alliances and candidate selection for all upcoming elections, barring all other party leaders from conducting alliance talks.

The meeting, led by Dr Ramadoss, saw the participation of over 4,000 members, including district secretaries, senior leaders, and his daughter Gandhimathi. It was held at Sangamithra Hall on Puducherry–Tindivanam Road.

A total of 37 resolutions were passed to strengthen internal leadership and party discipline, according to Daily Thanthi.

Key resolutions included:

1. Dr Ramadoss reaffirmed as founder and leader of the party

2. Only the founder can convene the general council in the future

3. Amendments made starting from Article 35 of the party’s constitution

4. Renewed demand for immediate implementation of 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars in education and employment

5. Call for Tamil Nadu government to conduct a caste-wise census without delay

The meeting comes amid a leadership tussle between Dr Ramadoss and his son, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss. Recently, Anbumani announced the return of several functionaries removed by Ramadoss, highlighting a deepening rift. With conflicting announcements from both leaders, the PMK appears divided into two factions, leaving supporters uncertain about which side to align with.

On August 9, Anbumani had conducted a parallel General Council meeting with members passing a resolution to extend the tenure of Anbumani as party president by one year. However, Ramadoss had brushed it aside, saying that the meeting was illegal.