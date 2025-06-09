Ramadoss softens stand on BJP, evades prying media with ‘farewell’ quip

CHENNAI: Amid the leadership tussle with son Anbumani, PMK founder S Ramadoss on Monday said things were going well and that the matter was expected to be resolved.

In a cryptic remark, the 85-year-old veteran also said he was "bidding farewell" to the media, while answering scribes' queries here. While the media was keen to know what was happening in the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), he said he could not share with journalists what they needed to know.

"Everything is going well. So a solution will come. And when it happens, you won't be unaware of that. That solution will be a good one for this party and country," he said. "Requesting you to be patient till then, I bid farewell to you," he said. "I bid farewell to you," he repeated.

Asked about his earlier comments on having reservations over aligning with the BJP and whether he stuck to the stand, he said he cannot say anything now.

He said the party workers were like his relatives and guides, and many looked up to him like a God. "I will do anything for them, their welfare and progress," he said, claiming that party workers were always by his side.

PMK was a part of the BJP-led NDA during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.