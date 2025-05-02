Ramadoss slams M-sand price hike, demands government action

CHENNAI: Pointing out the rising M-sand and gravel stones price despite the State government fixing the rates, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to ensure the construction materials are sold as per norms.

In a statement, the senior leader said that after the government announced new norms, the price of one unit of gravel stones has been increased to Rs 5,000 from Rs 4,000, while one unit of M-sand is sold at Rs 6,000 from Rs 5,000 earlier.

"I have issued a statement demanding that the government reduce royalty charges and taxes. Moreover, owners of crushers and quarries met minister Durai Murugan. Following the meeting, an announcement was made regarding the reduction of the rates. But the announcement has not come into effect," Ramadoss added.

Ramadoss said that the price hike has affected the construction sector and that construction workers have lost jobs. "Moreover, house prices have increased as construction costs have skyrocketed. So, the government should intervene and ensure that gravel stones and M-sand are sold at the prices announced by the government. As the lack of a government order pertaining to the reduction of the prices is cited as the reason, the government should immediately issue an order," he urged.