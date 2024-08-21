Ramadoss slams decision to privatise conservancy works

CHENNAI: Condemning the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) decision to privatise solid waste management in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government not to terminate the hundreds of temporary sanitary workers working in the zones and drop the decision.

In a statement, the senior leader said, "The workers have been working for 14 years and performed duties during the COVID-19 pandemic by putting their lives in danger. 13 workers died during the pandemic. It is inhumane to reject their sacrifices."

He also pointed out that the conservancy works have already been privatised in 11 of the 15 Chennai Corporation zones. "The DMK government is trying to privatise the remaining zones. There is no benefit for the government or the people in privatisation. It is only done for the benefit of the rulers. When the AIADMK government privatised conservancy works and dismissed 700 workers, then leader of opposition MK Stalin demanded not to terminate the workers," Ramadoss recalled.

Had the DMK kept its promise of permanent jobs to temporary conservancy workers, the workers could have continued in their jobs, the PMK leader said. "Conservancy workers are in the lower rungs of society. Chief Minister Stalin should understand that the termination of conservancy workers is an injustice. Privatisation decisions should be dropped," he demanded.