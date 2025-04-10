Ramadoss removes son Anbumani as PMK chief, takes the post for himself

CHENNAI: Nearly 4 months after PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss clashed in front of the party cadres in special general council meeting held in Puducherry in December 2024, the senior Ramadoss removed Anbumani from the post of party's president and inducted himself into the top post.

Addressing media persons in Thailapuram, on Thursday, Ramadoss announced that Anbumani, hitherto the PMK president, has been relegated to the post of newly created executive president.

"As a founder of PMK, I take the post of the president. Anbumani Ramadoss, who is presently the president of the party, will be appointed as the executive president to work for the victory in elections," he said.

Other leaders of the party including honorary president GK Mani, who was the president before parting the post away with the founder's son, will remain in their respective posts.

The party sources said that the announcement was a shocker and no one knew, including Anbumani himself, about the decision until Ramadoss made the announcement. Since the foundation of PMK, Ramadoss remained away from the party posts and guided the party as a founder, apparently calling the shots. Anbumani was appointed as the party's president in May 2022.

Only a few minutes before Ramadoss made the announcement, Anbumani issued a statement demanding the government to hand over appointment orders to candidates, who were selected for the transport department, mentioning him as the party president.

"Definitely, this is a setback to the party as we do not know how Anbumani Ramadoss would react. But, we hope that the issue would be sorted out sooner. The father-son bond will ensure that they patch up," one of the cadres said on the condition of anonymity.

When asked whether the appointment of Mukundan as president of the party's youth wing in the Puducherry meeting and subsequent public spat is the reason for the relegation, the functionary explained that all such things are assumptions.

"Moreover, soon after the clash, Anbumani met Ramadoss in Thailapuram and they resolved the issue. Also, opening of his office in Panaiyur was not a fall out of the clash as Anbumani was searching for an office space in the city to carry out party works for more than 6 months before finding a space in Panaiyur," he said.

It may be recalled that there were rumours about Ramadoss and Anbumani not seeing eye to eye for the last few years. Difference of opinion between Ramadoss and Anbumani was more palpable during the alliance negotiations for recent Lok Sabha polls. While Ramadoss wanted to align with AIADMK, Anbumani preferred the BJP-led alliance. Anbumani managed to convince the party to go with BJP and fielded his wife Sowmya Anbumani in Dharmapuri constituency, but the decision proved to be disastrous to the party.

Party sources revealed that Ramadoss announced some protests after the Lok Sabha election failure against the state government without informing Anbumani.

The rift came to the fore when Ramadoss appointed his grandson and Anbumani's nephew Mukundan Parasuraman as the president of the party's youth wing.

When Anbumani expressed discontent over the appointment, Ramadoss immediately rebuked that he was the party's founder and no one can continue in the party if they fail to listen to him. "Get out then. Anyone, who does not agree, can leave (the party)" he had said.