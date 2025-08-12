Ramadoss praises Karunanidhi; avoids attacking Stalin

CHENNAI: Even as Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss has been rallying across the state, giving a clarion call to cadres to remove the DMK from government, citing Vanniyar reservation, his estranged father and party founder S Ramadoss kept a mellowed-down tone on the same issue while demanding that Chief Minister MK Stalin implement the reservation.

The senior leader even called former DMK supremo M Karunanidhi a friend and praised the former chief minister for implementing 20 per cent reservation for Most Backward Castes.

"The Chief Minister (Stalin) should overtake his father in safeguarding social justice by implementing Vanniyar reservation. He should conduct the caste-based survey and stamp his name in the history books," he urged.

Even though Ramadoss warned the government of severe protests if it refuses to conduct a caste-based census, the difference in tones between him and Anbumani hints that the senior leader is lenient towards the ruling DMK.

"I will form a successful alliance for the 2026 election. What I say only will happen," he declared in the Vanniyar Women's Conference.

Annoying his son and his supporters, Ramadoss made her daughter Srigandhi Parasuraman, who has reportedly been brought into direct politics to counter Anbumani, sit on the conference stage apart from reading out the first resolution of the conference.

"Also, alcohol and ganja should be eradicated from the state. The chief minister can send his 10 officers to me. I will give them advice, which they would pass on to the chief minister to eradicate alcohol and ganja," he said.