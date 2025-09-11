Ramadoss plans statewide campaign amid rift in PMK

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss is set to embark on a statewide campaign titled “Gramaigalai Noki Payanam” ahead of next year's state Assembly polls. The schedule for the tour is expected to be announced shortly.

The development comes even as his son and party president Anbumani Ramadoss has been on a parallel state-wide campaign since July 25, meeting people under the banner “Tamil Nadu People’s Rights Retrieval Yatra”.

The internal rift between the two leaders has been widening since last December, when at a special general council in Villupuram, Dr Ramadoss announced the appointment of his grandson Mukund as the youth wing leader, drawing opposition from Anbumani. In May, at the Vanniyar Sangam conference, Dr Ramadoss asserted that he remained the party’s leader and would take all election-related decisions, relegating Anbumani to the role of general secretary.

Both camps have since held separate general council meetings, issued parallel appointments, and moved legal petitions over the party’s name and mango symbol. A caveat filed by Dr Ramadoss’ faction in the Madras High Court is likely to come up for hearing soon.