Ramadoss ousts Anbumani from PMK executive committee

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss removed his son and current party president, Anbumani Ramadoss, from the party's executive committee, and also dissolved the entire committee.

The development comes amid worsening internal disputes between the father and son over the direction and control of the party.

The executive committee, which played a central role in decision-making, included senior leaders such as Anbumani Ramadoss, M Thilagabama, K Balu, SP Venkateshwaran, and Vadivel Ravanan. On Sunday, Ramadoss announced the dissolution of the executive committee.

While no official reason has been cited, sources suggest growing differences between the father and son on key issues related to leadership style, candidate selection, and alliance strategies ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Tensions had been simmering over the past year, with party insiders pointing to strained communications and diverging public positions on major political developments.

Anbumani's increasing assertiveness has reportedly not gone down well with some members of the old guard, who felt sidelined. This internal conflict reached a tipping point after a recent high-level meeting held in Tindivanam, where differing visions for the party’s future reportedly led to heated arguments.

The dissolution of the executive committee is being viewed as yet another move by Ramadoss to reassert control over the party machinery. With the 2026 elections on the horizon, the timing of the leadership shake-up could impact the party's positioning and electoral strategies.