Ramadoss opposes new sand quarries

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the state government to immediately cancel the proposed opening of eight new sand quarries across the state and warned that the move would severely harm the environment and groundwater levels.

In a statement, the senior leader said that two quarries are planned in Cuddalore district, three in Pudukkottai, and one each in Thanjavur, Ranipet, and Namakkal districts. "In 2023, 25 quarries were opened, and four times the permitted quantity of sand was illegally mined from them. Excessive sand mining depletes groundwater, causes riverbank erosion, increases the risk of floods during monsoon seasons, and leads to droughts in summer," he warned.

He explained that river sand acts like a natural sponge, maintaining groundwater levels and preventing complete evaporation of water. Removing it will cause irreversible damage.

Ramadoss urged the government to revoke its approval, stressing that PMK has consistently opposed illegal mining and called for alternative, eco-friendly materials for construction instead of natural river sand.

In another statement, Ramadoss expressed concern over the rising cases of dengue across Tamil Nadu, urging the state government to launch statewide awareness and prevention drives.

He urged the government to conduct mass sanitation drives, stock adequate medicines, and ensure hospitals and health centers are fully equipped to handle dengue cases statewide.