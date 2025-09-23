Ramadoss meets dist chiefs, set for village-level visits in bid to counter Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss, who has appointed himself as party president, chaired a meeting of district secretaries at Thailapuram on Tuesday.

The meeting takes place amid an internal leadership dispute following Ramadoss’ decision to expel his son and senior leader, Anbumani Ramadoss, citing indiscipline after he failed to respond to a show-cause notice. The rival camp claims that they are the real PMK, sharing correspondence from the Election Commission of India.

Speaking to reporters, PMK MLA and Ramadoss loyalist R Arul said the interaction focused on village-level outreach programmes, which will be held across multiple constituencies in Dharmapuri, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts. “Ramadoss will personally visit villages, engaging directly with party members and residents. The gatherings are going to be conducted in a simple manner, without banners or large stages, with the party flag as the only symbol,” he added.

Arul clarified that despite the ongoing dispute, the party continues its work under Ramadoss’ leadership. “Village meetings involve around 2,000 women each, seated around the president (Ramadoss) as he addresses their concerns. Structured schedules ensure coverage across constituencies, strengthening grassroots engagement,” he said.

The MLA also responded to speculation over the party’s organisational authority, asserting that all administrative and executive decisions remain under Ramadoss’ control. “The general council and executive committee function under his direction. Any question regarding internal recognition or elections will be handled internally,” he added.

The meeting was attended by 107 of 108 district secretaries and 95 district heads. Arul emphasised that upcoming alliances will be based on governance and public welfare, independent of personal or political considerations.