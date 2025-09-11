Ramadoss expels son Anbumani from PMK

CHENNAI: In a dramatic turn, PMK founder S Ramadoss on Thursday expelled his son and party's working president Anbumani Ramadoss, ending weeks of speculation over a family and organisational rift.

Ramadoss declared that Anbumani had defied party discipline by ignoring two notices seeking his explanation. “Silence means admission of guilt. He has behaved in a way no cadre has ever done,” he charged.

Acting on the disciplinary panel’s report, the veteran leader announced Anbumani’s removal from the president’s post and from the party’s primary membership, marking the sharpest rupture in the PMK’s history.