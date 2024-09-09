Ramadoss demands curbs on illegal mining in Kanniyakumari

CHENNAI: Alleging that illegal mining continues unabated in western ghats in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the state government to curb illegal mining to prevent disasters like Wayanad landslides.

"At a time when the campaigns are conducted on the ill effects of climate change and the importance of preventing natural disasters, uncontrolled illegal mining is affecting the western ghats. It is condemnable that the government is indirectly supporting illegal mining," the senior leader said in a statement.

He alleged that minerals are smuggled to Kerala and other parts. "The quantity of minerals mined from Kanniyakumari district is higher than what is mined from Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts. As the works for a four-lane road are ongoing in Kanniyakumari district, hillocks and mountains of western ghats are being broken for the need of raw materials. But, a considerable portion of the minerals are smuggled to Kerala," he added.

He warned that the smugglers are planning to increase the mining of minerals in Kallupalayam as they are creating new pathways using huge machinery. "Environmental experts warn that Kanniyakumari will face a disaster similar to Wayanad landslides if the uncontrolled mining continues. But the officials and government engine is indirectly supporting the mining," he alleged.

Several parts of the western ghats in Kanniyakumari recognised as UNESCO sites are under threat of extinction, he said. “The present set of officials posted in the districts claim that permissions to mine were given by the previous officials. The Madras High Court imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh for officials, who gave mining permissions. Using the permissions given for a certain part, mining is being carried out across the district. The Tamil Nadu government has no concern or time to curb the illegal mining and prevent Wayanad-like disaster," he said.