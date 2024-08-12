Ramadoss demands compensation of Rs 25 lakh, a govt job to the kin of electrocuted TANGEDCO workers

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Monday demanded the state government to provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job to the family member of TANGEDCO worker Senthilkumar of Ariyalur district who was electrocuted during the work.

"I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear the news that Senthilkumar, an electricity worker from Kallathur, Jayankondam in Ariyalur District, died due to electrocution while on duty. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family, " he wrote on the social media platform "X".

He said that the TANGEDCO should take responsibility for the death of Senthilkumar who died of electrocution while on duty. "The government must ensure the livelihood of the bereaved family. However, the Tamil Nadu government backed away by paying only Rs 3 lakh as compensation to the family of the late Senthilkumar. This is not fair. The government should not shirk the responsibilities it has to undertake with conscience and humanity, " he said, demanding the state government to provide Rs 25 lakh compensation to Senthil Kumar's family and a government job to one of his family members.